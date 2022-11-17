Quilters Quarters to close doors

Valued customer . . . Marion Petrie, of Woodend, left, at Rangiora’s Quilter’s Quarters last Wednesday, being served by the owner Pauline Forrest, who will close the business to retire on December 16. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Rangiora’s Quilters Quarters, which started as the Bernina Shop 40 years ago, is closing.

The craft business now in Rangiora’s former District Court building, was formerly at 9 High St, next to The Warehouse Rangiora.

West Eyreton’s Pauline Forrest has owned it for the last 14 years.

She bought the business after retiring from a 35-year nursing career and moved the shop from High Street to the Court building in Percival Street just over two years ago.

Now she is planning to retire from work, and is looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren.

Pauline and her husband Grant own the historic Rangiora Court house building which opened in 1893. It was given Landmarks status in 2003 and has a Historic Places Category II registration.

Court signage on the exterior of the building had to stay, which caused confusion at times for some of Pauline’s customers who could not understand why the signage remained when it was no longer used as a court house.

‘‘I have had to tell them I am not allowed to remove the sign because of the building's heritage listing,’’ Pauline says.

The building was closed in 2011 for earthquake strengthening, and in 2014 the Rangiora District Court was officially closed after the Ministry of Justice decided to transfer Rangiora's court services to the Christchurch District Court.

It was completely refurbished and earthquake strengthened after Pauline and Grant bought it in 2015. Pauline, who is the fifth owner of the business, says she will miss all the wonderful customers she has met over the years and is sad to see Quilters Quarters close under her watch.

‘‘I have been trying to sell it for the last few years but that hasn’t happened, so I have decided to close itand retire,’’ she says.

Many customers have told Pauline they are also sad Quilters Quarters is closing. Woodend’s Marion Petrie, who is a keen embroiderist, says she will miss Pauline’s expertise and friendly service.

December 16 is the last day of trading. The building will be available for lease.

By SHELLEY TOPP