Rangiora Croquet Club to mark 120th with celebration

Photo: Rangiora Croquet Club

A special celebration to mark 120 years since the founding of the Rangiora Croquet Club will be held on December 13.

The original opening in December 1905 was as part of the larger Rangiora Bowling, Tennis and Croquet Club.

It was a festive occasion, attended by over 300 guests, including the mayor and local MP, and featured speeches, games, and music from the Rangiora Brass Band.

The club’s first president, Mr J Sansom, led the ceremony, with Mrs Sansom officially opening the pavilion on the corner of Good St and Blackett with a silver key - a moment fondly recalled in local history.

The event will be held at the club’s River Rd site, where it has been based since 2015, and will honour its long-standing contribution to sport and community life in North Canterbury.

The club shares an almost parallel history with Kaiapoi, also celebrating 120 years this year, making these North Canterbury clubs two of the oldest croquet clubs in Canterbury.

The Rangiora Croquet Club continues to thrive with over 60 active members, supported by a dedicated committee and volunteers.

The upcoming anniversary event will include croquet games, afternoon tea, and a special cake-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

Club President Merv Marsh says it's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate 120 years of croquet in Rangiora.

‘‘We’re proud of our history and excited about the future.

‘‘The River Road site has become a true home for our members, and we look forward to welcoming guests to share in this milestone.’’

The club welcomes all current members, past members, and anyone with a connection to the club to join the historic occasion.

The December event promises to be a joyful tribute to the club’s enduring legacy and a celebration of sport, friendship, and local pride.