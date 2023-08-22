Rangiora school to mark 150th jubilee

Rangiora Borough School pupils gather in May 1977. Photo: Christchurch Star / CCL-DW-86401

Rangiora Borough School will celebrate its rich history in early October.

The school is celebrating its 150th jubilee on October 13 and 14, with a number of activities including a high tea, school-showcased activities, a formal dinner, and a display from students showing items and articles from the past.

Each class has been allocated a decade from the past 150 years to investigate and will display what they have found for visitors to enjoy.

The Rangiora Borough School memorial gates. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The organisers are asking former pupils, and anyone else associated with the school's past, to share uniform items, school work, stories, and other interesting artefacts with the pupils so they can put together a timeline of how the school - and Rangiora - has changed over the years.

Once the information has been put together, it’s planned to publish the history in a book which will be available to order.

The organisers are on the lookout for information, stories or photos from years gone by, along with any other memorabilia people are prepared to share during the celebration. To find out more about the upcoming celebration, offer to help, or attend on Friday, October 13 or Saturday, October 14, visit the school’s website or email 150@rangiora.school.nz.