Rangiora school to mark 150th jubilee

The school is celebrating its 150th jubilee on October 13 and 14, with a number of activities including a high tea, school-showcased activities, a formal dinner, and a display from students showing items and articles from the past.
Each class has been allocated a decade from the past 150 years to investigate and will display what they have found for visitors to enjoy.
Once the information has been put together, it’s planned to publish the history in a book which will be available to order.
The organisers are on the lookout for information, stories or photos from years gone by, along with any other memorabilia people are prepared to share during the celebration. To find out more about the upcoming celebration, offer to help, or attend on Friday, October 13 or Saturday, October 14, visit the school’s website or email 150@rangiora.school.nz.