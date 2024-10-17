Resurrecting the Success: Plan to restore historic Kaiapoi River boat gets green light

The historic scow, Success, on the north bank of the Kaiapoi River is to be restored. PHOTO: DAVID HILL

A significant chapter in Canterbury's maritime history is set to be preserved.

The restoration of the historic scow, Success, has officially been given the green light with the Waimakariri District Council granting the Kaipuke Kaiapoi Charitable Trust a five-year licence to occupy the site where the scow sits, on the north bank of the Kaiapoi River.

The go-ahead was given in spite of future plans for a car park.

The decision clears the way for restoration work to begin in earnest, bringing new life to one of the last surviving vessels of her kind.

Graham Robertson, chair of the Kaipuke Kaiapoi Charitable Trust, says the council’s approval was crucial to the trust's efforts.

‘‘With this support, we can now proceed with the restoration of Success, and ensure her story continues for future generations,’’ Mr Robertson says.

The scow Success, originally launched as Alwin G in 1925, holds a special place in New Zealand’s maritime legacy.

Success is one of only three that remain out of about 130 scows that once navigated the coastal waters.

She is a symbol of the country’s early trading history, designed to navigate narrow tidal rivers and estuaries, acting as the ‘trucks of the sea' for isolated communities.

The vessel will be restored as an auxiliary schooner-rigged deck scow, aiming to return her as closely as possible to her original condition.

Success will once again sail, offering heritage experiences for up to 100 passengers, including tourism, weddings, youth training, and special events.

Much of the restoration work will be carried out by volunteers, with guidance from experienced shipwrights.

David Morgan of DGI Morgan, a commercial builder based in Rangiora and a shipwright in Lyttelton, has been appointed as the principal contractor and adviser for the restoration.

He brings a wealth of expertise in both construction and marine restoration, ensuring the work will be conducted to the highest standard.

‘‘David’s technical knowledge and hands-on experience are invaluable, especially since we are relying on volunteer efforts for much of the work,’’ Mr Robertson says.

In keeping with high environmental standards, the first phase of the project will involve preparing the site to contain any potential contaminants, ensuring that only clean water is discharged into the river.

The trust is committed to minimising environmental impact throughout the restoration process.

The restoration of Success is more than just a preservation of a vessel — it is also the revival of a vital part of New Zealand's maritime heritage.

Once restored, Success will stand alongside the Jane Gifford, the only other fully restored scow still operating, as a testament to the craftsmanship and history of these vessels.