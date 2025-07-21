Sam Young claims art expo award

Sam Young was presented with the People’s Choice winner’s certificate by Mark Glanville, representing award sponsor John Rhind Kaiapoi, at the Corcoran French Kaiapoi Art Expo in Kaiapoi. PHOTO: NIKKI PARKER

A Canterbury artist's work has won the hearts of visitors to the Corcoran French Kaiapoi Art Expo.

Mandeville artist Sam Young’s painting Incapable of Change was named the People’s Choice award winner.

It was the first time Sam - who was the guest artist at the 2023 expo - had won the prestigious award.

‘‘I was runner up a few years ago, so it was great to get the most votes this time around,’’ he says.

‘‘I was very pleased with how this piece turned out and I was excited to get it on display to see how people reacted to it and it obviously stood out enough to get the votes.’’

Sam always looks forward to the expo.

‘‘It is a well-run event and is a great asset for the Waimakariri art scene.’’

This year’s event was held upstairs in the Kaiapoi Club.

It ‘‘couldn’t have gone much better’’ for Sam who also sold all of his pieces.

‘‘It is always very satisfying selling out at a show and I really appreciate all the people who come through the doors to either buy art or to just have a look or to laugh at my stupid bio,’’ he says.

The expo, which was established in 2006, was organised by the Waimakariri Arts Trust and attracted large crowds to the town.

‘‘Kaiapoi was absolutely buzzing,’’ said WAT chair Jackie Watson.

‘‘So many people took the opportunity to be inspired by our huge number of talented local artists. Every year the standard improves.’’

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon, who is known for purchasing local art and is a WAT trustee, was a guest speaker on the opening night of the expo last Friday.

He said the small group of art lovers got together 19 years ago to see how they could promote art in Waimakariri - but never dreamed the expo would have such longevity.

‘‘We never thought it would last this long or be so successful when we established it,’’ he said.

However, the popularity of the expo shows how art is very important to the community, too.

Next year the expo will celebrate its 20th anniversary. Plans are already under way to hold an art extravaganza even more spectacular than the recent event.