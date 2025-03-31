Take on the Relay for Life challenge

Members of the Cupcake Queens at the end of their 12 hour walk at a previous Relay for Life North Canterbury, the community fundraiser for the Cancer Society. PHOTO:SUPPLIED

There is not much time to enter Relay for Life North Canterbury, a 12 hour community fundraiser for the Cancer Society.

The two-yearly fundraiser continues to attract participants with 38 teams and over 300 people registered so far for the 12 hour marathon.

‘‘People and teams can still register right up to the day before,’’ says Tiffany Wafer, community co-ordinator for the Christchurch and North Canterbury Southern Cancer Society.

‘‘One of the biggest teams to register so far has been the Papanui High School team of 75 members, which has also raised over $5500.’’

They are challenging others schools to join them at the Kaiapoi Rugby Football Club on Saturday, April 5, from 10am to 10pm.

Tiffany says the Kaiapoi Rugby Football Club is excited to be hosting the community event.

It is the first time the fund-raising relay has been held in Kaiapoi and the Smith Street park.

‘‘The rugby club has been fantastic to work with preparing for the relay and we are excited to bring it to a new location.’’

She says everyone will have easy access and parking as they take part in, or support the many teams walking the track on the day.

Precut Construction, of Kaiapoi, is the major partner this year, and many other businesses and volunteers are helping out as well.

‘‘We will also have a number of local entertainers on-hand throughout the day, plus local food trucks to complement what the teams provide to help cater for everyone taking part in this exciting community event.’’

Tiffany says many of the supporters keep coming back for the Relay For Life, which is held every two years. Retiree Nola Jones is one of those.

She has walked at the relay for life four times over the past 20 years.

‘‘My friends and I first walked at the Rangiora showgrounds as the Calendar Girls like the movie.

‘‘Then we have walked twice at Dudley Park and now as the Cup Cake Queens, we are excited to be taking part again in Kaiapoi.

‘‘It is a very special event to be involved in as we celebrate the lives of those suffering with cancer, something that affects us all.’’

At the last relay held at Dudley Park in Rangiora in 2023, a total of 415 participants raised over $101,000 for the society, all of which stayed in the North Canterbury area.

The relay used to be 24 hours long but now participants take part in a shorter 12 hour event, which makes it much easier for groups to take.

Tiffany says the relay starts at 10am with a celebration lap for invited VIPs and special guests.

‘‘Some may only do a lap, others take it in turns to see how many laps they can do in 12 hours — carrying their team’s baton throughout - and a few hardy souls even try and run it although it is primarily a walking event.’’

Tiffany says there are three main parts of the Cancer Society Relay For Life North Canterbury.

Firstly, there is the opening ceremony at 10am followed by a Celebration Lap of Honour for those who have been affected by cancer, their wha ¯nau and carers.

‘‘This is then followed by a special morning tea which is being provided by the Rapid Relief Team, for the invited people taking part in the Celebration Lap of Honour.

‘‘It’s our way of thanking the wha ¯nau and carers for their support for those who have been touched by cancer and to celebrate those who have had or are currently going through a cancer diagnosis,’’ says Tiffany.

If anyone would like to register for the Celebration Lap and Morning Tea, please contact Tiffany on ncrelay@southerncancer.org.nz.

The next major part of the walk happens 10 hours later at 8pm with a poignant candlelight ceremony to remember those we have been lost to cancer and to make a commitment to fight back against cancer.

Every participant receives a candlebag and candle to light in memory of a loved one, and for the fight against cancer.

‘‘Lastly, we have the closing ceremony just before the finish at 10pm. It’s always a very emotional moment as everyone is exhausted, but proud to have completed the Relay.’’