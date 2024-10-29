Target smashed at parkrun

The Pegasus Parkrun smashed its target when it celebrated its 400th run.

The organiser's goal had been to reach 400 registered participants in the recent event.

By the end of the two laps of the Pegasus Lake circuit, 716 participants were recorded as having taken part, although it's believed another 40 or so were unregistered.

Founder Geoff McMillan says the main aim in staging the 400th Pegasus parkrun was to produce a new attendance record of over 250, which it was felt was plausible.

"We reset the aim of attracting 400 participants to race number 400, and the park runners who came along and supported us helped smash it beyond even our wildest dreams.

"When Esther our Tailwalker crossed the finish line she became the 716th park runner to do so.’’

Pegasus Parkrun organiser Geoff McMillan. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Geoff started the Pegasus Park Run in 2016 after recovering from health issues.

"I was looking for a run about five kilometres in length, and the only one around at that time was in Hagley which was a bit far away.

"I thought if I could get the community here in Kaiapoi / Pegasus up and out on a Saturday morning, and running about 5km, then we should have a parkrun at Pegasus.’’

Geoff still runs today. He has completed 377 park runs and has served as a volunteer at 300 races.

"Park runs are the fastest growing group sport globally and volunteers are an integral part of the runs.

"Helping others out, counts just as much as running the races,’’ says Geoff.

Participants talked about how many races they had run or volunteered at, with some like Tania Bailey completing 170 races as a volunteer while Cheryl Kessack has helped out at close to 150 races, usually dressed in her unicorn costume urging runners along.

Others said participating as either a runner or a volunteer has been a lifechanging event.

Brett Bailey says he has made so many new friends, and he loves that you can run with your dog, friends and family as the races are not too long and the pace is easy.

Hayden Zervos says it was great to see so many people out and about as the races serve to bring people together.