Traffic lights planned for SH1 off-ramp

Safety concerns have led to traffic lights being installed at the Tram Road on-ramp in January. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Traffic lights are being installed at the intersection of Tram Rd and State Highway 1 in Canterbury to improve safety.

A number of serious crashes, including a fatality, over the last decade have prompted New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) to make safety improvements to the Tram Rd off-ramp, including lights.

NZTA planned to start work in January and it is expected to take up to four months.

Traffic lights are already in operation at the Tram Rd on-ramp end on to the Christchurch Northern Corridor.

NZTA principal project manager Brendon French said traffic lights would improve the safety and efficiency for those turning right towards Kaiapoi from the off-ramp.

‘‘We will be altering the free left turn to improve the safe merging space for drivers turning on to Tram Rd.

‘‘This includes relocating existing light poles on Tram Rd, and the pole near Greigs Rd, so the merge lane can work more effectively.’’

New kerb and channel will be installed and the free left hand turn extended.

A two-metre-wide cycle lane will also be installed around the free left turn onto Tram Rd.

French said the cycle lane will go through the traffic island to provide a safe crossing point for cyclists travelling west towards Ohoka along Tram Rd.

‘‘Without this feature, cyclists would be riding between the straight through and merge lanes, creating danger for themselves and confusion for the accelerating, merging vehicle drivers.’’

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon welcomed a safer off-ramp at Tram Rd.

‘‘This issue was first raised with our council following a serious accident a few years ago.

‘‘I sought a meeting with NZTA to raise the issue and it is great to see this long-standing safety issue being addressed.’’

Traffic Control Systems is the lead contractor, with Isaac Construction doing the pavement surfacing and some kerb and channel work.

The project is expected to cost around $1.4 million.

A temporary 30km/h speed limit will be in place, with the off-ramp closed at times.

Drivers will need to use the Ohoka Rd off-ramp and follow the detour via Island Rd to return to Tram Rd, adding around five minutes to their journey.

By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

Public Interest Journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.