Waiau Fire Brigade celebrates 75 years

By ROBYN BRISTOW

Boast to numbers . . . Five Waiau Volunteer Firefighters who became fully operation early last year — Tim Grant (left), Andrew Murdoch, Michael Raleigh, Mehui Patel, Peter Bush — with Hurunui Kaikoura FENZ group manager and assistant commander, Colin Russell. PHOTO: ROBYN BRISTOW

A special celebration is taking place in Waiau at Waitangi Weekend.

The Waiau Volunteer Fire Brigade is celebrating a significant birthday › 75 years.

The brigade had its beginnings back in 1948, and it has been planning and preparing for the event for the past six months.

Jubilee chair Rebecca Murdoch says the brigade is looking forward to the celebration with all the people from the Waiau community who had supported it over the years, and provided much needed volunteers.

Many will be joining in the celebrations, and attend the Honours evening and formal dance on Saturday evening, February 4.

The Brigade was formed following a fire at a farm in the Inland Road, and from there local farmers got together began building a local volunteer brigade.

‘‘From these early foundations built by these dedicated farmers we have grown,’’ says Rebecca.

There has been numerous fire engines, and it is awaiting a new one in the not too distant future.

‘‘We have had extensions on the old station, and new sheds to hold gear added throughout the years.’’

She says there has been a range of people in the fire brigade over the past 75 years, and at present it has over 20 members who range from volunteer support to the leaders of the brigade and ‘‘everyone in between’’.

Five new firefighters were added recently after completing their seven day course, and two new qualified firefighters have also joined in the past two weeks.

In the past decade it has celebrated three members receiving their Gold Star Medals › Alan Broomhall, Anthony Swarbrick and most recently Pam Murdoch.

Rebecca says they all bring a range of skills and knowledge to the brigade.

Over the years there has been a variety of call outs from cats up trees, to cars in rivers, and a few big fires and incidents in between, including when the local Waiau Lodge Hotel went up in flames.

The weekend will begin on the Friday with a meet and great, and wine and cheese evening, at the Waiau Fire Station. The Hurunui community is invited to help celebrate the milestone at a fun and display day on Saturday, February 4 from 10am to 2pm at the Waiau School, at which children are invited to dress up.

The fire service grounds will be used for games and to display old machinery. People will also be able to walk through the fire station.

People can take their togs for a run down the slippery slide, or have a go at shooting targets with a fire hose.

There are colouring competitions with great prizes for ages 5 and under, 5 years to 11 years and 11 plus.

A church service will be held at the station at 10.30am, followed by a barbecue lunch and farewell. Jubilee chairman Rebecca Murdoch is hoping past and present members of the brigade, and other brigade members will join in the celebrations.