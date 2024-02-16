Waimakariri Country Music Festival packed with performers

Julie Ridgway knitting for charity during the Waimakariri Country Music Festival in Rangiora. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Combining her two passions in life - country music and knitting - allows Julie Ridgway to knit a lot of items for charities as she attends country music festivals across the country.

"I love sitting here listening to the music and knitting, it helps me relax," she says.

Julie was one of nearly 300 keen country music fans who packed the hall at the Rangiora Showgrounds for three days to attend the second Waimakariri Country Music Festival in Rangiora.

Organiser Kevin Taylor says it was a perfect event and it was well received by the hundreds who had travelled to the festival.

"They came from the top of the North Island to Invercargill, we even had a visiting Canadian tourist stop in and take part."

He says the festival is now part of a circuit which starts in mid-January in Nelson, and then works its way down to Gore.

"Enthusiasts travel around in motor homes and caravans, we had 68 of them parked up here over the weekend."

Waiting his turn to play at the festival was Trevor Rigby, of Christchurch, who took up country music 10 years ago. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Kevin says it’s the friendliness of all the people and their passion for country music which makes the festival so special.

"We had a good line-up of Canterbury singers on show and the run list for performers was always packed."

Terry Johnson of Gore, loves travelling and meeting new people as he travels the circuit shooting videos of performances for friends.

"It’s fun travelling around attending the shows and soon we’re off to Mosgiel for the Silver Peaks show."

Kevin says many have rebooked for next year and he knows of a larger contingent planning to come from Gore to next year's country music festival in Rangiora.