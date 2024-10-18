War games around Oxford as army training exercise get under way

PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

New Zealand Army soldiers are conducting a military training exercise in the Oxford area.

About 40 personnel from Burnham Military Camp's 5th Signal Squadron, 1st Command Support Regiment, started the nine-day exercise on October 16.

The soldiers will continue training in the Oxford Showgrounds and the Oxford Forest Conservation Area until Thursday, October 24.

The operation will involve soldiers carrying weapons and conducting manoeuvres.

They will be patrolling the areas, manning observation posts and practising contact drills.

The soldiers will be using blank rounds and pyrotechnics during daylight hours.

The exercise involves the movement of troops and vehicles during the day and night.