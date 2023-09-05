War memorial returned to its former glory after being toppled by vehicle

The memorial has been restored. Photo: Supplied

A Boer War memorial, flattened by a vehicle in Amberley’s Markham St, is standing proud again.

It has been pieced back together after the lamp and middle section of the memorial were toppled by a vehicle.

The memorial is in honour of Boer War Farrier Sergeant, Owen Herbert Turner, who was killed in action.

Heritage builder James Drewery, who was engaged by the Hurunui District Council, has ensured it has been returned to its former glory.

The memorial, on an island at the Douglas Road, Markham Street intersection, originally had a gas lamp on top, but it was apparently struck by a truck in 1965.

The lamp was recreated, funded by the Amberley and District Lions Club, with president Robbie Bruerton doing the work.

It was officially dedicated on February 20, 2014, with Amberley Returned Services Association members taking part in a ceremony at which Balcairn member, Ray Sturley , officiated.

Farrier Sergeant Turner was killed on February 23, 1902, along with 22 other soldiers of the 7th New Zealand Mounted Rifles, during an engagement with Boer forces at Bothasberg, also known as ‘‘Langverwacht’’ in Orange Free State, South Africa.

Along with Farrier Sergeant Turner, nine other Amberley area Boer War soldiers were remembered at the rededication: John Robert Armstrong, Maurice Boyce, John Brydon, William John Moore, Harry Ernest Oppenheim, John Phillips, Frederick George Scott, John Bayntun Starky and Benjamin Lewis Symonds.

Four of the 10 did not return from South Africa. Trooper Oppenheim was killed in action at Reinfontein, east of Pre toria, on November 29, 1900.

Trooper Boyce died of typhoid, in Pretoria on January 12, 1901. Private Moore also died of disease, succumbing to dysentery in Pretoria on April 12, 1901.

All are remembered on a plaque which hangs in the Returned Services Association Room in the Amberley Library.

The Boer War between 1899 and 1902 was the first overseas conflict to involve New Zealand troops.

By the time peace was achieved, 10 contingents of volunteers, totalling over 6500 men and 8000 horses had sailed for Africa, along with doctors, nurses, veterinary surgeons and teachers.

Seventy-one New Zealanders were killed in action or died of wounds, with another 159 dying in accidents or as a result of disease.