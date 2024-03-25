'We need to build up our base of bass': Call for men to join Canterbury choir

The Rangiora Singers are looking for men to join their choir. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Rangiora Singers are on the lookout for men.

To be more precise, they want male baritones and tenors urgently to help expand the vocal repertoire of the choir.

There are 45 women members of the choir but few men.

The choir’s music director Gina Fowler said they are looking for male singers to help provide the richer, lower tones in the small choir.

‘‘We are a smaller, average-sized choir that’s only been going for a year.’’

She says the choir trains on a mixed genre of songs that are mostly not classical in foundation.

‘‘We are working on songs ranging from contemporary to folk. But we need to build up our base of bass singers.’’

The music the adult singers are studying at the moment includes a Neil Diamond medley for their first concert to be held later this year.

A second concert incorporating Gilbert and Sullivan songs is planned this year, and a Christmas concert will finish off the year.

It’s a busy schedule for the choir who practice once a week on Tuesday nights from 7.15pm at the NZ Musical Society rooms in the Northbrook Studios area, 189 Northbrook Road, Rangiora.

‘‘It’s all about the enjoyment of singing,’’ Gina says.

‘‘We have a lot of fun each night with a great group of singers ranging from absolute beginners to some very accomplished songstresses.’’

She says singing is a great way to lift you out of a funk when you are feeling down.

‘‘We have so much fun and always go away feeling much happier after each session. There is room for everyone in the choir as we are small compared to other choirs, so we are still looking for more members, especially male singers.’’

Gina says Rangiora is a great place for choirs as there is room for other singing groups because of the expanding nature of North Canterbury communities.