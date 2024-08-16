Young fencing experts compete in Rangiora

Juggling skills with safety, tackling annoyingly difficult high-tension steel fencing wire (with a mind of its own), all while racing the clock. That was the arduous task facing teams competing in the first ever Secondary Schools Fencing competition.

The Primary Industry Academy Secondary Schools Fencing competition was a feature of the three day Fencing Contractors Association of New Zealand’s (FCANZ) annual conference held at the Rangiora Showgrounds last week.

Fourteen teams from agricultural education programmes at high schools in the South Island had the opportunity to compete in the fencing competition, usually the domain of contestants in Young Farmer of the Year competitions.

‘‘It’s taken 10 years of planning to see it all came together here today,’’ says organiser Sarah Foley-Smith, a Primary Industry Academy teacher at Geraldine High School.

‘‘The teams of two from four high schools — Geraldine, Rangiora, McKenzie and Akaroa — all had one and half hours to build a three wire fence.’’

They were all year 11 and 12 students and they worked under the critical eye of conference attendees well versed in working with steel wire and posts.

Will Hassall, of Rangiora High School, makes sure his line is tight and straight as he competes in the first ever Primary Industry Academy Secondary Schools Fencing competition in Rangiora. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The FCANZ National Fencing Field Day showcased the latest fencing products, tools and machinery for rural, residential and security fencing.

There were industry best practice demonstrations, a range of fencing challenges and the first national secondary schools Fencing Competition.

Sarah says she is looking forward to holding the competition at each annual conference of the FCANZ going forward.

She says she was very proud of her students from Geraldine High School (GHS) who scooped the top placings in the competition.

GHS’s Tom Batty and Lachie O’Connell won $2400 worth of prizes each, winning the challenge outright from GHS’s Cayden Howell and Cullen Bolt.

Third place went to Akaroa Area School’s Lachaidh Shannon and Mason Rogal.

Winners list

1st - Tom Batty & Lachie O'Connell GHS $2400 prizes each

2nd - Cayden Howell & Cullen Bolt GHS

3rd - Akaroa Area School Lachaidh Shannon & Mason Rogal 4th Jackson Marriott & Cullen Gordon-Wilson GHS

Best Quality - Tom Batty & Lachie O'Connell GHS

First off the Line - Tom Batty & Lachie O'Connell GHS

Have a go category Best Quality - Althea Smith & Isabelle Atkinson GHS

Best Termination Knot - Althea Smith & Isabelle Atkinson GHS

Best Posting - Althea Smith & Isabelle Atkinson GHS

Best Breast Block - Innes McKay & Alex Holmes GHS