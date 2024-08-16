Young fencing experts compete in Rangiora

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Primary Industry Academy Secondary Schools Fencing competition was a feature of the three day Fencing Contractors Association of New Zealand’s (FCANZ) annual conference held at the Rangiora Showgrounds last week.
Fourteen teams from agricultural education programmes at high schools in the South Island had the opportunity to compete in the fencing competition, usually the domain of contestants in Young Farmer of the Year competitions.
‘‘It’s taken 10 years of planning to see it all came together here today,’’ says organiser Sarah Foley-Smith, a Primary Industry Academy teacher at Geraldine High School.
‘‘The teams of two from four high schools — Geraldine, Rangiora, McKenzie and Akaroa — all had one and half hours to build a three wire fence.’’
They were all year 11 and 12 students and they worked under the critical eye of conference attendees well versed in working with steel wire and posts.
There were industry best practice demonstrations, a range of fencing challenges and the first national secondary schools Fencing Competition.
Sarah says she is looking forward to holding the competition at each annual conference of the FCANZ going forward.
She says she was very proud of her students from Geraldine High School (GHS) who scooped the top placings in the competition.
GHS’s Tom Batty and Lachie O’Connell won $2400 worth of prizes each, winning the challenge outright from GHS’s Cayden Howell and Cullen Bolt.
Third place went to Akaroa Area School’s Lachaidh Shannon and Mason Rogal.
Winners list
1st - Tom Batty & Lachie O'Connell GHS $2400 prizes each
2nd - Cayden Howell & Cullen Bolt GHS
3rd - Akaroa Area School Lachaidh Shannon & Mason Rogal 4th Jackson Marriott & Cullen Gordon-Wilson GHS
Best Quality - Tom Batty & Lachie O'Connell GHS
First off the Line - Tom Batty & Lachie O'Connell GHS
Have a go category Best Quality - Althea Smith & Isabelle Atkinson GHS
Best Termination Knot - Althea Smith & Isabelle Atkinson GHS
Best Posting - Althea Smith & Isabelle Atkinson GHS
Best Breast Block - Innes McKay & Alex Holmes GHS