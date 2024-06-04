Another inmate climbs onto Rolleston Prison roof

Rolleston Prison. Photo: Google Maps

A prisoner has climbed onto the roof of a low security unit at Rolleston Prison for the second time in two months.

On Sunday afternoon the prisoner climbed onto the roof of a unit and damaged the property.

Rolleston Prison acting general manager Russell Watkins said staff responded immediately and did an excellent job of calmly de-escalating the situation.

"The prisoner voluntarily climbed down off the roof approximately one hour later. There were no injuries to the prisoner or staff," he said.

Watkins said the prisoner had since been relocated.

"A review of the incident will be carried out and the prisoner will be charged through our internal misconduct system. The incident has also been referred to police."

It was the second incident at Rolleston Prison in two months.

On April 18, there was a similar incident involving a prisoner climbing onto the roof of a separate low security unit at Rolleston Prison.

"Our role has expanded in recent years as we find ourselves having to manage people with significant behavioural and mental health issues, and our frontline staff work with some of New Zealand's most complex and challenging people," Wakins said.

"This can be extremely challenging for our frontline staff who do an incredible job working with people who can behave unpredictably and act without warning."