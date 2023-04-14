Burglary victim frustrated by police progress after break-in

The distinctive Mercedes Sprinter van, registration KPD407, involved in the Burnham and Tai Tapu burglaries. Photo: Supplied

A Canterbury man who got into a scuffle after surprising a burglar in his home says police don’t appear to be acting quick enough to find the offender.

The Burnham resident was visited by police last week for the first time since the burglary on March 9 – even though he identified who he thinks is the offender two days after the break-in.

“It just seemed to be no further ahead from the day it happened,” he told The Star.

The burglar drove off in a distinctive white Mercedes Sprinter van, registration KPD407 – the same vehicle involved in a burglary in Tai Tapu on Boxing Day.

Police have identified the registered owner of the van, but it appears it is not the person who committed the burglaries.

Police told the Burnham resident last week mugshots were being gathered of a potential suspect, but they had to be sourced from Wellington.

But two days after the scuffle with the burglar, the resident said he chanced on a police officer when he was at Rolleston BP. The officer turned out to be from the Ashburton station. He didn’t know the officer but discussed his burglary and she showed him a photo on her cellphone of a person he believed was the burglar.

“She said do you think this is the guy, and it probably did look like him, but that was the only shot I have seen,” he said.

Police who went to his house last week took away a flavoured milk container possibly left by the burglar. The resident found it soon after police had attended on the day. He rang the police 105 number to let them know it could contain forensic DNA evidence.

He was surprised it had taken them so long to pick it up.

The resident put it in the fridge in a plastic bag to preserve any forensic evidence.

“I thought it should have DNA and possibly it could have fingerprints,” he said.

Police conducted a crime scene examination on the day they dusted the house for fingerprints.

“They told me it was unlikely there was going to be fingerprinted because he was likely to be wearing gloves.

“They dusted things like handles and drawer pulls, but nothing showed up,” said the resident.

“I know they have many serious things going on, but I think this is serious enough. The guy is likely out scoping other places, he’s got a mobile home so he can cover a large area.”

The van involved in the burglaries has been sighted numerous times at a social housing unit in Woolston.

A nearby resident has called police to alert them to it. A person who comes and goes to the unit where the van is parked matches the description of the suspect. He is well tanned, stockily built, heavily tattooed on the arms and legs and is middle aged.

Police would not answer specific questions from The Star.

“Further information was received in relation to this matter over the last week and police are following all potential lines of inquiry,” a spokesperson said.