Case of paratyphoid fever in Selwyn district

For the five years to date, there has been a total of nine cases of paratyphoid fever notified in Canterbury. Photo: Getty Images

A case of paratyphoid fever was reported in the Selwyn district recently.

Dr Cheryl Brunton.

Dr Cheryl Brunton, Waitaha Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service, said the case was notified in the week to November 25.

Brunton said paratyphoid, which is similar to typhoid fever, is not common in New Zealand.

Most cases acquire the disease overseas through consuming contaminated water or food.

Over the past five years, a total of nine cases have been reported in Canterbury.

The last case of paratyphoid fever in Canterbury was notified in March.

Only two cases have been reported this year in the region.

Paratyphoid fever is a similar illness to typhoid fever, but its clinical manifestations tend to be milder and its duration shorter.

It is a bacterial infection that can spread throughout the body and often manifests as acute gastroenteritis.

Paratyphoid fever is not as serious as typhoid and is caused by a different bacteria.

Common symptoms of paratyphoid fever include chills, feeling cold and shivery, stomach pain and headache.