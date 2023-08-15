Darfield High bus to end for West Melton students

Students who live in West Melton will not have a direct bus to Darfield High School next year. Photo: File image

Students who live in West Melton will not have a direct bus to Darfield High School from next year.

Principal Andy England said it was always the plan to phase out the bus service to West Melton, along with accepting fewer out of zone enrolments.

In 2016, West Melton was rezoned to be in the Rolleston College zone.

At the time it was agreed Darfield High would keep the bus service going until the end of this year.

England said the information had been in student enrolment packs, but had been omitted for the past two years.

He apologised for the frustration this may have caused in a letter to affected parents.

The bus will now end its journey at Sandy Knolls Rd, about 4km from West Melton.

England said if the school did decide to run a bus to West Melton, it would not get Ministry of Education funding.