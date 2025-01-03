Faecal bacteria warning for another Canterbury river

A health warning has been issued after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in the Selwyn River.

Public Health Specialist Dr Claire Salter said recent rain likely caused the faecal contamination.

The potentially harmful bacteria was detected in consecutive water samples taken from the Selwyn River/Waikirikiri River at Glentunnel and Whitecliffs.

“A number of other popular swimming sites in Canterbury may also have high levels of contamination after recent rainfall.

"People should avoid all rivers and beaches for at least two days after heavy rain.

“Water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

"Eating shellfish from these sites should be avoided. If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking."

Salter said water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria, and protozoa.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived.

"However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as Hepatitis A or Salmonella infection," Salter says.