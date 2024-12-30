Faecal bacteria found in Waimakariri River

A health warning has been issued for the Waimakariri River upstream of the Old Highway Bridge North Bank after high levels of faecal bacteria were found.

Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora said in a statement on Saturday heavy rainfall in the area has most likely caused the high levels of faecal bacteria.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton said consecutive samples taken from the river upstream of the Old Highway Bridge North Bank tested positive for faecal bacteria.

“A number of other popular swimming sites in Canterbury may also have high levels of contamination after recent rainfall. People should avoid all rivers and beaches for at least two days after heavy rain.

“Water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.”

Eating shellfish from these sites should be avoided. If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as Hepatitis A or Salmonella infection,” Brunton said.

The sites where water quality is affected are listed on Environment Canterbury’s website. For further details visit https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/ or contact Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health on 03 364 1777: