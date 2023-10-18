Fundraiser started for family of teen girl killed in Canterbury crash

Keyana Beazley, 19, was killed in a fatal. Photo: Givealittle

Family and friends have paid tribute to a teenager killed in a fatal crash in Canterbury over the weekend.

Keyana Beazley, 19, of Waimā in Northland, was one of five people involved in a serious two-vehicle crash in Coalgate, Selwyn, about lunchtime on Saturday.

While four of those involved suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, emergency services said Beazley was critically injured and died in Christchurch Hospital as a result of her injuries the following morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Homebush Rd and Malvern Hills Rd.

A fundraiser has been organised on Givealittle to arrange funds for the return of Beazley’s body back to her family’s native Northland.

Beazley’s family have told the Herald that they grieving the loss and declined to comment.

The death is expected to be referred to the regional Coroner.

“All funds will go directly to her mum, any help is appreciated,” the page’s author wrote.

Online tributes were posted in memory of Beazley - remembering her as a “precious soul” and expressing grief at her early passing.

“Be at peace in the arms of the father our beautiful shining light,” one person wrote in a post with photos of Beazley.

Another wrote, “Words can’t explain how hurt I am, I love you always and forever”.

“Gonna miss you my cousin we love you always rest easy beautiful kisses to the sky for us until then we will meet again,” another wrote.

Beazley’s death adds to a growing list of vehicle occupants killed in fatal crashes in Canterbury this year with the toll reaching concerningly high levels.

Other teens killed in Canterbury crashes this year include Nekera Eileen Low, 18, who died in August after taking a corner too quickly - her young passengers received serious injuries.

Then the following month, another 18-year-old - Zara Mitchell - was killed whilst riding in a car that crashed into the side of a house in north Canterbury.

Mitchell was allegedly being driven by another teenager who faces a manslaughter charge for the crash.

Other fatal crash victims in Canterbury this year include a senior legal executive at Canterbury Legal, two children travelling with their father to Mt Hutt and a husband and wife who’d only recently moved to the South Island.