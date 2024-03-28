Illegal rubbish dumping in Selwyn costs ratepayers $310k

HAVE YOUR SAY: Where have you noticed people dumping rubbish? Send your responses in 200 words or less and photos to daniel.alvey@starmedia.kiwi . PHOTO: SDC

Illegal rubbish dumping has cost Selwyn District Council $310,000 over the past three years.

Leading the list of roads with the highest clean-up costs is Leadleys Rd, Prebbleton, with a bill of $11,000, followed by Railway Rd, Rolleston, with a bill of $9500.

Meanwhile, rubbish dumping along Brookside, Selwyn, and Dunns Crossing roads near Rolleston, each contributed $8000 to $9000.

The figures come as Christchurch City Council revealed it was spending more than $1 million cleaning up illegally dumped rubbish.

District council executive director, infrastructure and property Tim Mason said it’s disappointing time and money has to be put towards picking up and disposing of other people’s rubbish when it could be put to better use elsewhere.

"Unfortunately, like other parts of the country we continue to have a problem with people dumping their rubbish on roadsides or other areas across our district.

"This is not only bad for our environment, it’s a cost to the whole community.

"Every instance of rubbish dumping requires resources to clean it up, ultimately funded by our ratepayers.

"It’s a collective cost that affects us all, and it’s not fair on those who do the right thing.

"Most rubbish that can’t be recycled can be put in the council red bins for free disposal.

"For larger items, and specific waste-types, the Pines Resource Recovery Park accepts a range of recyclable materials, household hazardous waste, clean fill, food and garden waste for composting, as well as general waste that is unable to be recycled,” Mason said.