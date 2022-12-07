Increased patrols to combat pooing dogs

Photo: File image

Pooping pooches in Darfield and their owners are now on the radar of the Selwyn District Council’s animal control team.

At a district council meeting, new councillor Lydia Gliddon said it was a particular problem in Darfield.

The district council’s Dog Control Bylaw 2012 states owners are obliged to immediately pick up after their dogs.

"How can we enforce that a bit more?

"Because there’s nothing worse than scraping it off your kids’ shoes,” Gliddon told the district council’s animal control team, which was presenting its annual report on dogs.

Team leader Steve Clarke said the district council had a no-tolerance policy for the offence, but the problem generally was finding the perpetrator.

“What we will do, if there are areas which are known problems, we will increase patrols, so I’m happy to do that out in Darfield,” Clarke said.