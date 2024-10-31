Key ministers to meet with residents and mayor

Simeon Brown.

Two key Government ministers will visit the Selwyn District.

Minister for Energy, Local Government, and Transport Simeon Brown will attend a public meeting hosted by Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg from 1-2pm today at Te Ara Ātea (56 Tennyson St) in Rolleston and will then catch up with Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton.

Education Minister Erica Stanford is expected to visit the district before the end of the year with a date still to be confirmed.

Said Broughton: “I’ve been in regular contact with local school principals, who are eager to share with Minister Erica Stanford how our rapid growth is impacting schools. We are looking forward to welcoming her and discussing

how we can work together to support the educational needs of Selwyn.”

Selwyn Times has reported on Lincoln primary school principals’ concerns around the use of temporary classrooms and delayed upgrades leading to space constraints. Rolleston College has also been battling the Ministry of Education over cuts to its second campus which is under construction.

Erica Stanford.

Broughton said Brown’s visit will provide a valuable opportunity for the council to collaborate with central Government on key projects.

Brown has been in the council’s firing line over decisions to roll back speed limit changes and Government funding for road safety upgrades at dangerous intersections.

Grigg said she was also looking forward to the visits.

“As local MP, I strongly advocate on behalf of our region and so these visits will be an opportunity to continue these discussions, particularly around the need to increase the capacity of our schools and infrastructure.”

• Brown’s public meeting will be held from 1-2pm at Te Ara Ātea.