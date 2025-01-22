Man arrested after Rolleston dog attack caught by security camera

A man has been arrested in Rolleston after a distressing incident in which a dog was violently attacked.

The incident, which was caught on a security camera, shows a man striking and kicking the dog as it whimpers on Park Lane near Levi Park on January 9.

A police spokesperson said a man is due to appear in court on Friday after he was arrested at a Rolleston address "in relation to an animal cruelty matter".

The video footage shows the man kicking the dog several times. Photo: Supplied

"Police executed a search warrant at an address in Rolleston in relation to an animal cruelty matter involving a german shepherd, which had been posted on the Rolleston Facebook page," the spokesperson said.

"Police can reassure the public that the dog is safe and a man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

"We would like to thank members of the public for coming forward with information that led to this positive result."

The SPCA was also investigating the incident.

Said SPCA national inspectorate manager Alan Wilson: "We are currently conducting inquiries into the matter.

"As such, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

Wilson urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the SPCA on 0800 SPCA NZ.