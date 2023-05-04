Motorist allegedly ran down person walking dog

Police want to identify the driver of this dark grey sedan in connection with an incident with a dog walker. Photo: Supplied

Police are refusing to say if they are any closer to identifying the motorist who allegedly ran down a person and their dog.

The person and their dog were allegedly run down by a car on April 14 in Lincoln after the driver abused them and made death threats.

Police have released CCTV footage in a bid to identify the driver.

It may not be the first incident where people walking their dogs have been abused by the motorist in a dark grey sedan.

The April 14 drama unfolded when a person walking their dog was verbally abused by the driver of the sedan on Springs Rd near Southfield Dr. The driver also allegedly threatened to kill the dog walker.

“He yelled that I abused my dog,” the dog walker said.

“He also yelled out that he was about to kill me several times and he was going to grab my dog off me.”

The dog walker was “chased” by the motorist into Southfield Dr and then into nearby Blunden Rd.

“He then ran his car at us twice onto people’s front properties, he succeeded the third time hitting both my dog and myself knocking us both over,” the person said.

“The only reason I think he stopped was that people (there were) in the park.”

The person and the dog were not badly hurt.

Police have appealed to the public for more information about the incident in recent weeks on social media and in the Selwyn Times.

CCTV footage is a key to finding the motorist. But police had little to say when asked by the Selwyn Times this week about how their inquiries were progressing.

A spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were “ongoing”.

Last week police said more CCTV footage had been provided by the public and was being assessed for leads.

“We would like to thank the public for the information that has been provided so far,” the spokesperson said.

It is understood the driver of the sedan may have also abused other dog walkers in the area in the weeks leading up to the incident.