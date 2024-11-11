New deadline for car-wrecking yard to comply with Selwyn council rules

Council has issued a new abatement notice to this Curries Rd property with a January 13 compliance date. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

A new abatement notice has been issued for a Canterbury car-wrecking yard operating on rural land.

Selwyn District Council first issued an abatement notice for 205 Curries Rd, Springston South, in April last year. It had a March 31 compliance date.

Now, six months after the first notice expired, the council has issued a second.

Said council head of regulatory Sue Atherton: “The new abatement notices have a final compliance date of 13 January 2025 and the compliance team continues to work with the property owner to ensure compliance is achieved.”

Neither the council nor Lawton and Liz Giltrap who operate the car wrecking business, Giltrap Spares Ltd, would discuss the abatement notice.

“We will not be disclosing the specifics of the abatements as this is an active investigation,” Atherton said.

The council would only say it was issued for non-compliance with the District Plan. The land on which the wrecking business operates is zoned rural.

The Giltraps did not respond to calls from Selwyn Times.

The new abatement notice came after people living near the property went to Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg for assistance.

While she did contact the council about the situation, neither her office nor the council would say what the response was.

In May, Lawton Giltrap was sentenced to 55 hours of community service following an Environment Canterbury prosecution into the farming operation at 205 Curries Rd.

He pleaded guilty to using land in a manner that contravened the Canterbury Land and Water Regional Plan.

Giltrap had allowed stock unrestricted access to farm drains on the Curries Rd property resulting in pugging, devegetation and exposed bare earth in the bed of a river within the Selwyn Te Waihora sub-region.

He also pleaded guilty to permitting the discharge of dairy effluent from a cow onto land which may have resulted in that contaminant entering the water downstream into the L II River and subsequently Te Waihora Lake Ellesmere.