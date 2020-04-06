New stock driving bylaw in district

Photo: File

A new stock driving bylaw has come into effect in the Selwyn district that may see an owner face police prosecution if their animal causes a crash.

The bylaw - which came into force on April 1 - is an update to the one put in place in 2008 under the requirements to review a bylaw within 10 years.

It includes 25 minor amendments from the original bylaw to provide additional descriptions, clarifications, or updated information.

The changes from the original bylaw include:

The owner of a wandering animal can face police prosecution if the animal causes a crash, while the district council can recover costs of removing an animal that was wandering on the road.

Stock are not allowed to graze on a road with a speed limit of 60km/h or less and it has been clarified that the district council does not provide financial assistance for underpasses or upgrade of a carriageway.

During public consultation, three submissions were received by the Selwyn District Council.

They were considered by a bylaw subcommittee consisting of district councillors Grant Miller and Murray Lemon. Two submitters spoke to their submission.

District council team leader transportation Mark Chamberlain said in a report: "There was a consideration of the submissions received, the additional points raised by the submitters and a general consideration of the proposed amendments."