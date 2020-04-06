New stock driving bylaw in district

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The bylaw - which came into force on April 1 - is an update to the one put in place in 2008 under the requirements to review a bylaw within 10 years.
It includes 25 minor amendments from the original bylaw to provide additional descriptions, clarifications, or updated information.
The changes from the original bylaw include:
- The owner of a wandering animal can face police prosecution if the animal causes a crash, while the district council can recover costs of removing an animal that was wandering on the road.
- Stock are not allowed to graze on a road with a speed limit of 60km/h or less and it has been clarified that the district council does not provide financial assistance for underpasses or upgrade of a carriageway.
During public consultation, three submissions were received by the Selwyn District Council.
They were considered by a bylaw subcommittee consisting of district councillors Grant Miller and Murray Lemon. Two submitters spoke to their submission.
District council team leader transportation Mark Chamberlain said in a report: "There was a consideration of the submissions received, the additional points raised by the submitters and a general consideration of the proposed amendments."
