Police were called to the two vehicle crash at the Sheats and Main South Rds intersection in Dunsandel around 6.15am. Photo: Google

One person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Selwyn district on Monday morning.

The crash at the intersection of Sheats and Main South Rds was reported to police about 6.15am, a spokesperson said.

Fire crews from the Dunsandel and Rakaia stations were called to the scene.

Another person received minor injuries in the crash.

The serious crash unit was notified.