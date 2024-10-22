Organic waste plant planned for Templeton

A high-tech organic waste processing facility is planned for Templeton within the quarry complex off Miners Rd.

Australian company NALG has started consulting nearby residents’ groups, hoping to show the facility will be environmentally friendly.

Organic waste will be processed and transformed into nutrient-rich compost, carbon dioxide, heat and renewable energy.

The materials will fuel onsite greenhouses growing capsicums and tomatoes.

The project will complement the Ōtautahi Christchurch Regional Organics Processing Facility in Hornby, which will collect from Christchurch City Council green bins.

The Templeton plant will be more focused on growing food and collecting organic waste that has not gone through the city council system.

A presentation to the Yaldhurst Rural Residents Association in July shows plans to mitigate air pollution and odours from the facility.

It will operate under constant negative pressure with fast roller doors to prevent fugitive odours. Air will be directed into two scrubbers and a filter before being released.

NALG is applying for consents in the coming weeks and expects construction to start in March.

Processing waste is proposed to begin in June 2027, with the greenhouses operating from June 2028.