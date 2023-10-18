Person dies after being hit by train at Canterbury crossing

A person has died after being hit by a freight train at a level crossing in Canterbury.

A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit has been called to the fatal incident on Mathias St, Darfield, near State Highway 73, which occurred shortly after 7am on Wednesday.

"The serious crash unit is at the scene conducting a scene examination. Enquiries into the circumstances of what happened are ongoing," the spokesperson said.

Said a KiwiRail spokesperson: "There was a collision between a person and a freight train at a level crossing near Darfield, on the midland line.

"The level crossing has warning lights and bells.

"The loaded train was travelling from Darfield to Christchurch. Emergency services are at the scene.

"The rail line is currently closed so this morning’s TranzAlpine service from Christchurch to Greymouth has been replaced by buses.”

The Mathias St train crossing in Darfield. Photo: Google Maps

SH73 and Mathias St are blocked and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to expect delays and take the alternate route.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance, operations manager and rapid response vehicle to the incident and directed further inquiries to the police.

It comes after a train collided with a stolen car on Lincoln Rd in Addington on Tuesday morning.

Police are making inquiries into the early morning collision between the stolen Toyota Prius and the train passing through the crossing.

The Prius was driven by what the Herald understands were “a couple of teens”. They had been fleeing police before it was struck by the train.

It’s understood a youth was driving through the level crossing when the car was struck, causing severe damage.