Police name woman killed in Hurunui crash

The name of a Canterbury woman who died after a crash in the Hurunui district on February 11 has been released.

Joy Carolyn Farrington, 67, from Hanmer Springs was killed in the crash on Mouse Point Rd shortly before 4.30pm.

At the time of the crash, police said she died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash.

No other injuries were reported.

"Police wish to extend our condolences to her loved ones," a spokesperson said.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing."