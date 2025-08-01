Westport homicide investigation: Man arrested at scene of altercation

Photo: Getty Images

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to a homicide investigation in Westport.

Police said in a statement on Friday morning, a 35-year-old was arrested at the scene of a reported altercation at a Palmerston St motel, which police were called to about 3.10pm yesterday.

The victim was found critically injured and flown to Greymouth Hospital, where he died shortly before midnight, police said.

"The alleged offender has been charged with wounds with intent to injure and is expected to appear in the Greymouth District Court today," West Coast Area Commander Inspector Jacqui Corner said.

"A homicide investigation is now under way, however, we are still in the very early stages.”

A scene guard remained in place overnight, and police will be carrying out a forensic examination of the scene today, Inspector Corner said.

“This is a tragic incident, and we are providing support to the victim’s family.

“Westport is a tight-knit community, and this will be felt widely.

"While we are not seeking anyone else in relation to the victim’s death, members of the community will see an increased police presence while we carry out our enquiries."

Police asked anyone who has information that could assist enquiries to get in contact using reference number 250731/2741.

- APL