South Island golfer blitzes world field to claim under-9 title

South Island golf prodigy Joanna Ke has blitzed the field to claim one of junior golf's top titles.

Ke won the under-9 title at the Champion of Champions event in Lough Erne, Northern Ireland, finishing with a final score of four-over 113 in the three-round, 27-hole tournament on Friday morning.

The event is considered the biggest junior invitational golf tournament in the world.

Joanna Ke and coach Shelley Duncan put in the hard yards on the practice fairway at Balmacewen. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The score left the Dunedin-based golfer eight shots ahead of second-placed Ella Sevcikova, of the Czech Republic, while Ireland's Claire O'Brien was a further 10 shots back in third.

The Columba College pupil booked her spot at the tournament, featuring 250 junior golfers from 40 countries, after finishing runner-up at an event in Australia last year.

Joanna, who plays off a 12.9 handicap, first picked up the clubs at the age of 3 and had been working hard with Shelley Duncan over the past two years.