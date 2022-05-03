Pub goes to the cows for the day

The Tai Tapu Hotel was the scene on Friday for one of the district’s biggest cattle sales.

The Tahora Party in the Pub was a novel way for well-known holstein friesian stud breeders, the Geddes family, to reach out to buyers.

Seventy purebred cows, calves and yearlings were on offer, with some fetching more than $28,000.

To make the show more up-market, the livestock were all primped and preened prior to the event.

Sophie Geddes, of Tai Tapu, holds onto lot 6 at the sale while Australian specialist auctioneer Brian Leslie keeps things moo-ving along. Photo: John Cosgrove

They were then paraded before more than 300 local and national buyers and farmers, relaxing under the sun in the hotel’s garden bar.

Many more tuned in to the spectacle via an online video link to watch and bid on the animals.

The Geddes family brought over Australian specialist auctioneer Brian Leslie to ensure the hotel cattle sale kept moo-ving along.

A three-year-old cow topped the sale fetching $30,000, which was hosted by Dean and Jo Geddes.

The average sale was just over $9400.