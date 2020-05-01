Resource recovery park open for bookings

Pines Resource Recovery Park. Photo: Supplied

The Pines Resource Recovery Park in Rolleston is now open using a booking system.

To ensure safe distancing there will be space available for five vehicles per 30min time slot and only pay wave contactless payment will be available, or those with accounts already set up.

Customers will receive a specific booking reference number to be presented at the gate to get in.

Site staff will be strictly managing access at the gate to ensure safety. People without a reference booking number will not be allowed entry.

Said Selwyn District Council solid waste manager Andrew Boyd: “We recognise that during the lockdown, residents have been busy in their gardens and garages and are itching to get rid of their rubbish, recycling and garden waste.

We think customers will be glad to see some familiar services restart albeit in a slightly different form," he said.

The online booking system will be available through the district council website or by email.

People without internet access can call 0800 SELWYN (0800 735 996) and customer services staff will be able to arrange a booking.