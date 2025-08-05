Winter illnesses push up wait times

Photo: File image

Complacency around colds and flus is adding pressure to Canterbury's health system as people battle a surge of winter illnesses.

Wait times to see a doctor vary widely – from same-day appointments to up to three weeks with certain doctors.

Rolleston Central Health practice manager Phil Batchelor said many people are no longer using the preventive measures they adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Patients haven’t learnt from previous winters, so there’s no distancing, no masks being worn, children go to school with coughs, and we see a lot of viruses spread quickly through the community,” he said.

Other factors affecting wait times include nationwide staff shortages and doctors themselves being unwell.

Debbie Fawdray.

Lincoln Medical Centre practice manager Debbie Fawdray said people are less vigilant now than during the pandemic.

“At the time, we were very vigilant about it, and that has slipped away, and colds and flus are starting to spread a bit more.

“People are sending their kids to school because they have to . . . People feel guilty taking time off work so you push yourself back, maybe too quickly.”

Fawdray said depending on the situation, patients may be better off booking an online consultation – or even just riding out a cold.

“I think there is an expectation people will get antibiotics like they have in the past, and that is no longer an option.

“Sometimes people feel like they have wasted their time and money coming in because they can’t get any treatment,” she said.

In some of the smaller townships, everything is running smoothly.

Darfield and West Melton medical centres’ practice manager Sarah Barron said patients could be seen within a day or two. Leeston Medical Centre declined to comment.

​Alongside medical centres, Christchurch Hospital has also seen an 8% increase in patients compared to this time last year. It has averaged 414 patients a day this month.

Council statistics released earlier this year highlighted broader access issues in Selwyn.

Blood services are virtually non-existent and the district lags behind similar-sized Waimakariri and Timaru in the number of dental clinics, pharmacies, and medical centres.

There is also no 24-hour medical service in Selwyn.