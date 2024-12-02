Rolleston Bricksibition has a French twist

Bricksibition will be on at the Rolleston College auditorium, 9am-4pm, on December 7. Entry is $2. Photo: Supplied

Twenty students from Rolleston College are preparing for their first big fundraiser for an exchange trip to France in April 2026.

They are holding the 6th annual Bricksibition, in conjunction with House of Bricks, on December 7 to raise money for the trip.

There will be 28 Christmas and French Lego displays, including a winter village diorama with working trains and carousels, and a model of the Eiffel Tower.

The event will also have market stalls, face painting, food trucks, a bake sale and a sausage sizzle.

The group needs to fundraise $7000 a student, plus spending money.

Rolleston College students have teamed up with House of Bricks to put on the 6th annual Bricksibition as a fundraiser for their trip to France in 2026. Photo: Supplied

While the final itinerary isn’t confirmed, the plan is for the students to spend five to six days in Paris then 12 days in Angoulême in the south-west, where they will live with host families and take lessons at Rolleston College’s sister school Sainte-Marthe Chavagnes.

Before they jet off in 2026, Sainte-Marthe Chavagnes will be having its exchange trip here in 2025, staying with Rolleston students’ families.

Said parent Karla Forsyth: “This is an amazing opportunity for the students.”

She said the trip will be a great way for the students to “immerse themselves in French culture, cuisine, and an environment that is very different from ours”.

“Students will be living day to day life in France, they will be speaking French, learning about France and taking lessons at the school, it’s a great opportunity.”

The students were selected for the trip three months ago. Forsyth said there was a long way to go to reach the fundraising target.

• Bricksibition is at Rolleston College auditorium, 9am-4pm on December 7. Entry is $2.