Rolleston developers fight air noise contour decision

Developers at Rolleston have appealed a Selwyn District Council decision to refuse their rezoning application for land in the Christchurch International Airport air noise contour.

The land is in the middle of the proposed 660-section subdivision on 53ha, bounded by Levi Rd, Lincoln Rolleston Rd and Nobeline Drive.

Four Stars Development Ltd and Gould Developments Ltd appealed a decision by the district council at the Environment Court in August to not allow deferred rezoning of the land for about 220 sections which they requested in their plan change application, Plan Change 71.

The district council declined the request as the land is in the airport’s 50 decibel (dB) air noise contour.

Air noise contours restrict residential development due to the risk of homeowners being affected by aircraft noise.

However, this particular air noise contour is under review and will move from Rolleston to West Melton, if remodelling is confirmed.

The developers’ lawyer Gerard Cleary has told the Environment Court in the appeal document, the remodelled contour no longer took in this part of Rolleston.

While the remodelled contour was subject to review by an Environment Canterbury (Canterbury Regional Council) panel of experts, which would issue a final report next month, it was likely to be confirmed.

“It is practically inevitable that the final report by the panel of experts will confirm that the land is no longer affected by the 50 dB contour,” Cleary said.

The hearing commissioner, who had advised the district council not to allow deferred rezoning – that is rezoning to kick in once the contour shifted – had failed to give regard to “the most up-to-date technical information on the location of the air noise contours”.

Meanwhile, the district council will soon schedule a hearing for Plan Change 74, a rezoning application from Hughes Development Ltd for 20ha at West Melton.

Christchurch International Airport is among submitters opposing the development for up to 130 sections on land bounded by Halkett Rd and West Coast Rd, due to it being in the remodelled air noise contour.