Roundabout plan for prison land hits road block

The intersection of State Highway 1, Dunns Crossing Rd and Walkers Rd. Photo: File image

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is making a bid for part of the Rolleston Prison site to build a crucial roundabout - but Corrections wants to keep the land.

Waka Kotahi is eying up 0.46ha on the corner of the site for a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of State Highway 1, Dunns Crossing Rd and Walkers Rd (right). Construction of the roundabout is due to start next year.

The Department of Corrections wants to keep the land due to its proximity to the prison cells and because it might be needed in the future as the prison develops.

Waka Kotahi will be forced to negotiate with Corrections as its power to compulsorily acquire land under the Public Works Act 1981 does not cover other government departments.

Corrections manager resource management and land management Andrea Millar said Waka Kotahi had approached the department about acquiring the land on the corner of Walkers and Runners Rds.

“The department does not support the acquisition of this land due to the proximity of the road to people living in its care and constraints on future development of the prison site,” Millar said.

Rolleston Prison. Photo: Martin Hunter

Asked last week whether Corrections still holds this view, Millar said the safety and well-being of prisoners, staff and the community were “at the front of our thinking.”

“Corrections is working with Waka Kotahi on their proposed development,” Millar said.

A Waka Kotahi spokeswoman said it has investigated and consulted the public on options for resolving the safety issues at the SH1/Dunns Crossing Rd/Walkers Rd intersection.

The options had then been “optimised to minimise land requirements and impacts.”

“The recommended option requires around 0.46ha on the corner of Walkers and Runners Rds of the 63.3ha Corrections property, which is less than one per cent,” the spokeswoman said.

“Waka Kotahi has not formally begun the property acquisition process with the Department of Corrections. That will follow after the business case is approved around the middle of this year,” the spokeswoman said.

Until the business case is approved it cannot be confirmed the land is needed. But any acquisition would be negotiated between the parties.

The roundabout was included in the $125 million Rolleston improvements project, which is part of the Government’s $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme.

The SH1/Dunns Crossing Rd/Walkers Rd intersection is considered high risk. There was one serious crash and 15 minor crashes between 2015 and 2019.