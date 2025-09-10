Selwyn mayor's warning about election shakeup

About 150 people turned up to the Concerned Ratepayers Canterbury candidates event in Lincoln on Monday night, featuring the mayoral, at large and Kā Puna Springs Ward candidates. PHOTO: JONATHAN LEASK/LDR

Incumbent Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton has warned voters of the potential “churn and instability” following the election.

A big shake-up is expected at the Selwyn District Council table, with at least eight new councillors set to be elected.

Broughton, who is seeking a fourth term, urged voters to back his experience during a Canterbury Concerned Ratepayers group candidate event in Lincoln on Monday night.

Sam Broughton.

Broughton said the biggest threat to the council is dealing with the immediate challenges and sweeping personnel changes after October's local elections.

This brings “churn and instability, and the opportunity for things to really slow down and get lost while people take years to learn the ropes”, he

“Without strong leadership, that can slow us down and send us off course.”

Broughton is being challenged for the mayoralty by first-term councillor Lydia Gliddon and newcomer Brad Mannering.

Gliddon is promising systemic change to deal with the council’s “expenditure problem”.

“We need to start delivering value in the dollar.

“We must find efficiencies, not just smoothing of the budget.”

Lydia Gliddon.

Selwyn's council has come under fire in recent times for its planned rate rises.

Ratepayers face double-digit rises for the next three years under the council's long-term plan.

Broughton has suggested a rate rise of 7% or even 4% could be achieved next year, rather than the 14% forecast in the long-term plan, but this was met by scepticism from other candidates.

Mannering's message was that the district needs leaders to “stop the spin and start delivering”.

“I’ve built my life and my business on honesty, integrity and responsibility. Not as slogans but everyday practice.”

The Canterbury Concerned Ratepayers allowed the mayoral, at-large, and Kā Puna Springs Ward candidates an opening statement before a quickfire round of prepared questions that the candidates had been sent.

Growth paying for growth, fiscal responsibility, and transparency were common themes across all the candidates.

Some candidates used their time to point out their perceived issues and failures with the current council, with little in the way of in-depth solutions.

Springs Ward candidate Sarah Barnsley delivered a different take, stating “Selwyn is not broken” and fired a shot at the other candidates.

“Some candidates are intent on annihilating council, talking transparency while withholding context and the facts themselves,” Barnsley said.

“They give you figures designed to provoke fear, not understanding.”

Of the other Springs Ward candidates, Karim Sabet spoke with a similar positive outlook, wanting to modernise the council to find efficiencies and cost savings.

Zoran Rakovic, initially an Act candidate but now an independent, spoke of the need for communities to organise themselves into groups and raise concerns with the council.

He also promised to bring “a spine” to the council, while Tim Pow promised “grit”.

Aaron McGlinchy took some potshots at Broughton and the council's poor financial mismanagement.

Denise Carrick spoke of her experience in the consultation process and wanting to see genuine consultation that actually listens to the community.

Who is standing in Selwyn?

Mayoralty: Incumbent Sam Broughton is seeking a fourth term as mayor but faces a challenge from first-term councillor Lydia Gliddon and newcomer Brad Mannering.

At Large: There are six candidates chasing the two at-large seats - Sharon Hunt, Barry Mackenzie, Tracey Macleod, Calvin Payne, Samantah Samuel, and Samuel Wiltshire.

Kā Puna Springs Ward: Sarah Barnsley, Denise Carrick, Aaron McGlinchy, Till Peters, Tim Pow, Zoran Rakovic and Karim Sabet.

Te Waihora Ellesmere Ward: First-term councillor Elizabeth Mundt is up against former councillor Murray Lemon for the single vacancy.

Tawera Malvern Ward: Current community board members Sharn Nu'u, and John Verry go head-to-head for the one seat.

Kā Mānia Rolleston Ward: Councillor Sophie McInnes is seeking a third term, while Avi Aulakh, Rhys Laraman, Errol Maffey, Ashwin (Robert) Mani, Joe Morris, Haydn Porritt, Moneel Pratap, Brendan ‘Big Red’ Shefford, Chris Till, Prabh Singh, and Paul Weggery are all seeking a first term.

