SH73 reopened after snowfall

State Highway 73 reopened on Tuesday morning after snow and ice closed the road between Springfield and Arthur’s Pass for about 12 hours.

West Coast Rd was closed about 10pm on Monday and reopened about 9.15am on Tuesday.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi warned motorists to be careful due to the snow and ice still on the road.

A truck that got stuck meant it took longer than expected to reopen the road, NZTA said.

"The truck that had become stuck has since been shifted and the road is now fully open for all vehicles, but people are urged to take extra care because of any snow and ice that remains."

MetService is forecasting up to 4cm of snow to settle on the Porters Pass above 800 metres and up to 2cm on the Lewis Pass (SH7) from this morning to 9pm.

“A chance that snow flurries continue overnight into Wednesday morning,” the forecaster said.

A strong wind watch was in place for Buller, Grey and Westland districts until noon, and for the Marlborough Sounds until 9pm.

The Bluebridge and Interislander ferries have cancelled all sailings today, as the southerly front brings strong winds and large swells to the Cook Strait until Wednesday.

-Allied Media