Rolleston library joke 'not intended to offend anyone'

A tongue-in-cheek April Fool’s Day name change for Te Ara Ātea was among several pranks across the district. Photo: Supplied

Has Te Ara Ātea finally got the name change many people have been calling for?

The new name appeared on the building last Wednesday – April 1. Not on the building as such but on a digitally edited image on Facebook, an April Fools’ Day prank by councillor Samuel Wilshire, one of several staged across the district.

Wilshire said “99%” of people understood the post was tongue-in-cheek.

“I did not intend to offend anyone,” he said.

“For anyone who has been offended by it, I am sorry. It clearly is still a contentious issue, and perhaps I was under the false impression it had been put to bed.”

In the comments under Wilshire’s post reaction was mixed, with some hoping it was real and others saying the building’s name should remain unchanged.

Whether Te Ara Ātea should include the word “library” on the building has been debated since 2022, when the Rolleston Residents Association pushed for the addition.

The name Te Ara Ātea was gifted by Te Taumutu rūnanga in 2018 and translates to “the unobstructed trail to the world and beyond” and reflects the centre’s role as a place for learning, gathering, connecting, exploring, and celebrating the district’s heritage and people.

The name issue resurfaced during last year’s local election campaign, when it was raised at a meet-the-candidates event in Rolleston.

Wilshire said he did not expect the level of reaction his light-hearted post received.

He said those passionate about the issue should make a submission on the draft Annual Plan, which is open for public feedback until April 26.

“I like the building and the gifted name personally, but understand that some feel disenfranchised without English or any other language, for that matter, on the building.”

“I respect and honour the relationship we have with our local rūnanga.”

Elsewhere across the district, April Fools’ Day brought a range of light-hearted stunts.

The Springfield Hotel appeared to sport a giant doughnut on its roof, Rolleston Pak’nSave introduced canned “Rolleston air”, and Selwyn Aquatic Centre claimed it would start checking swimmers’ speeds to ensure they were using the correct lane.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade also joked it had switched to lavender-scented foam to reduce the fire smell.