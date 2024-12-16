Sports clubs push back against alcohol rule changes

Proposed changes to the Selwyn district’s local alcohol policy could see a duty manager required on-site at sports clubs. PHOTO: GETTY

Some Canterbury sports clubs are pleading with the council not to introduce stricter liquor licensing rules.

As part of proposed changes to the Selwyn District Council’s local alcohol policy, a duty manager would have to be present at all times when there are more than 20 patrons.

Current rules say a duty manager does not need to be on-site at sports clubs but has to be on-call and available within half an hour.

Dave Kelly.

Most clubs use members who have their duty manager’s certificate to fulfil the requirement.

But if the changes come into effect, some clubs may have to hire a duty manager at a large expense to them.

Lincoln Bowling Club secretary Dave Kelly said if the change came into force, the club may have to hire a duty manager or close its bar at times.

“We’re 100 per cent volunteers ... it would be really difficult for us.”

Other sports clubs spoken to by Selwyn Times expressed the same concerns.

Kelly said the bowling club does have duty managers who are often in and out during events but are always close by.

Unlike bar staff who can complete an online course, the requirements for duty managers are much stricter.

To become a duty manager requires multiple certificates and previous experience in the industry.

Kelly thinks there should be a low-risk category for the likes of the bowling club, which only holds small, quiet gatherings.

A Selwyn District Council survey shows 75.7 per cent of 364 respondents supported introducing the requirement.

Ellesmere Rugby president Chris Thornley was not aware of the changes until told by Selwyn Times.

He said it was “PC gone mad” and the current rules are working fine.

Rolleston Rugby Club and West Melton Bowling Club said they already operate with a duty manager present at all times.

The change would also affect the district’s ski fields.

Like sports clubs, ski clubs also run on tight budgets.

“The duty manager is often also the ski area manager or a similar position, and they might be overseeing the bar but also attending to about 100 other jobs around the field,” Temple Basin said on Facebook.

“This will be tough for Temple Basin to manage, and we think the other clubs will be in a similar situation of trying to make do with minimal labour.”

District council head of regulatory Susan Atherton said the duty manager’s role is to ensure the rules are being followed.

“So the intention of this proposal is to make sure the person responsible is present when alcohol is served, and minimise alcohol harm.”

Atherton said the council would take on the community’s feedback as part of its decision.

“We would encourage everyone to have a look at what’s proposed and let us know their feedback.”