Students 'finally get a school worthy of them'

The redevelopment of Ellesmere College is getting under way.

“Absolutely over the moon": That’s what Ellesmere College board of trustees presiding member Vanessa-Amy Greenwood said about the school’s redevelopment finally getting under way this week.

The project had been announced in 2019, but there was uncertainty as to whether it would go ahead.

Last May, the Ministry of Education revealed unstable land had caused the expected budget of the redevelopment to go from $30 million to $63 million.

It also said the project would have to be done in stages, which meant it wouldn’t be completed until at least 2028.

Ellesmere College was also waiting on final consent from the council, which contributed to further delays.

Greenwood said the first stage of the redevelopment, storm water enabling works, will begin on Friday, August 9.

She said the school is thrilled they’ve made it through the final hoop to get the build under way.

“We’re absolutely over the moon that it’s finally happening and that our students are finally going to get a school that is worthy of them.”

The project is a redevelopment of the entire school.

Once completed, it will have new learning hubs, an administration building and an auditorium.

Greenwood said the gymnasium will also be redone.



The final budget and end date are still undecided as it has to go back to Cabinet.

The construction stage is expected to begin at the end of this year or the beginning of 2025.

The learning hubs will be completed first, which Greenwood said is expected to be in two years’ time.

The rebuild comes as Rolleston is set to get another primary school.

Rolleston South Primary School will open in 2026 and have an initial roll of 250.

It will have design capacity for 700, with the potential to expand further to accommodate 1000 pupils.

The ministry will be calling for nominations for an establishment board for Rolleston South. When appointed, the board will work with the community to develop the vision and values for the school and determine how it operates.