New primary school for Rolleston

Minister of Education Erica Stanford. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The Government has announced it will build a new primary school in Rolleston.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said Rolleston South Primary will be the first of three new schools promised in the 2024 Budget.

It allocated $400 million to invest in school property growth and construction.

Rolleston South Primary will open in 2026 and will have an initial roll of 250 pupils from years 1 to 8.

The new school's roll would then expand to 700 pupils and potentially to 1000 pupils in the future, Stanford said.

Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg MP said it was "exciting news" for the district.

"We’ve just announced we’re building a new Rolleston South Primary School. This will be built in stages to keep up with the growth in the region.

"It will open in 2026 and will have an initial roll of 250 places with the potential to expand to 1000 places.

"Rolleston is one of the fastest growing towns in the country and is home to many families who will now benefit from having more choice when it comes to education.

"This is yet another investment our government is making into education in the district - we believe our kids deserve world class schooling, and under this government - that is exactly what they are going to get."

Rolleston. Photo: File

Stanford said the school will help to address Rolleston’s "rapid and dynamic growth", which is putting pressure on the school system.

"We are ensuring there are more safe, warm and dry classrooms for the community, so students receive a world-leading education."

The ministry will call for nominations to set up an Establishment Board for the school. The board members would work with the community to develop the school and determine how it will operate.

"We are delivering three brand new schools in this year’s Budget," Stanford said.

"This Government is committed to giving our fantastic teachers the right environment to work in, so our children have every opportunity to succeed."