'The vehicle split in half': Driver charged after fatal Canterbury crash

Police have charged a 20-year-old Canterbury driver who allegedly caused the deaths of two of his passengers in January.

The two victims - a 20-year-old man and 17-year-old woman - were both in the vehicle being driven by the accused man when he crashed on Butchers Rd, Clarkville, on January 11.

Both passengers were killed when the car "hit a concrete power pole with such force the vehicle split in half", a police spokesperson said.

"Both the victims were located deceased at the scene, while the driver sustained minor injuries.

"Following an investigation into the cause of the crash, police arrested the 20-year-old North Canterbury man on 26 February and charged him with two counts of causing death while under the influence of drugs.

"Police allege the driver was under the influence of a drug to such an extent that he was incapable of having proper control of the vehicle."

The man was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today (March 4).

"As the case is before the court, police are unable to comment further."