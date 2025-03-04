Researchers studying wildfires in Canterbury

Photo: Scion

Researchers are lighting controlled fires on paddocks in Canterbury to learn more about the behaviour and impact of wildfires.

Crown forestry institute Scion is running the experimental research near Darfield from today until March 14.

It will involve a series of stubble fires on harvested agricultural paddocks that still have standing dry barley and wheat crop stalks.

Scientific instruments will be used to collect data on the fuels, weather and fire behaviour.

The project is a collaboration between Scion’s wildfire researchers, Fire and Emergency NZ, the University of Canterbury, the United States Forest Service and San José State University.

Scion fire ecologist Shana Gross said wildfires are becoming more frequent and severe globally, with fire behaviour in real-world conditions often defying the existing models.

She said understanding how fire behaves helps improve the models used to predict future wildfires.

The researchers' burn window is based on paddock harvest dates and the weather.

A plan has been completed and a permit will be obtained prior to the burns.

“Scion will implement rigorous safety measures for each experimental burn regardless of fire season status, in collaboration with Fire and Emergency,” Gross said.

The safety measures will include having meteorologists, firefighters and fire specialists on hand to assess the weather conditions, suppress fires and create fire breaks.

Many of the researchers involved are also trained wildfire personnel.

People should keep their distance from the fires, which will be held for about five to six days during the 12-day window. Four to eight paddocks are expected to be burned over this time.

“The learnings and improved models and predictions gained from experimental research burns aim to enhance NZ’s resilience to wildfires, improve safety, enhance response strategies and tactics and reduce the impact and frequency of wildfires,” Gross said.

The research, which is part of Scion's Extreme Wildfire Programme, is being funded by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment and supported by the Rural Fire Research Advisory Committee.