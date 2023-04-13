'Unfair on the children': New skate ramp gone after noise complaints

Many young people enjoyed using the skate ramp, which opened at the new Rosemerryn pump track in December. Photo: Supplied

Just four months after it was constructed, a skate ramp in Lincoln is being removed due to noise complaints.

The removal has upset a couple living nearby, who were shocked when they saw the ramp being dismantled last week.

"It frustrates me," the man said.

"My granddaughter comes and stays with us in the holidays, she looks forward to going down there. There's hundreds of kids use it. These kids will miss out completely," he said.

"I just feel it's unfair on the children, that was extremely popular," the woman said.

The couple did not want to be named as they did not want to get offside with their neighbours, some of whom may have been among those who complained about noise from the ramp.

The couple had phoned the district council to find out why the skate ramp was being removed, and were told it was because of noise complaints.

The ramp is in the Rosemerryn subdivision. It opened in conjunction with an adjoining pump track in December.

The district council confirmed it had received a "series of noise complaints."

Dismantling of the skate ramp, built onto a new pump track at Rosemerryn, Lincoln, was under way last week. Photo: Supplied

Reserves operations manager Jonathan Crawford said the district council then met with the Rosemerryn developer.

"It is unfortunate that, despite efforts and good will by the developer, a solution could not be found," Crawford said.

Rosemerryn confirmed on its website it was removing the ramp due to the noise complaints.

"The concerns were over the reported loud drumming noise generated when skaters land on the skate ramp which has a hollow core."

Further investigations had found the noise could not be adequately mitigated through core filling and insulating the ramp.

While it was disappointing to have to remove the ramp, the materials would be re-purposed to benefit other skate youth facilities in Canterbury.