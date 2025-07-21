Unique brass plaque goes missing in Rolleston

The plaque marking the site of the first rural Catholic parish has gone missing. Photo: Police

A unique brass plaque has gone missing in Rolleston and police need your help to find it.

The plaque disappeared from near the corner of Boundary and Shands Rds sometime before July 18.

"If you've seen this plaque, or can assist in our enquiries, we'd love to get it back onto its memorial boulder where it belongs," police said in a statement.

"Please call 105 or contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, click 'Update Report', and use the reference number 250721/7184."